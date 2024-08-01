Joy in Clare as local priest appointed first Papal Nuncio to South Sudan

There was immense joy last Saturday in Ennis Cathedral as Clare-native Monsignor Seamus Horgan was appointed bishop and the first ever Papal Nuncio to South Sudan.

The ceremony was attended by a number of fellow priests, parishioners, cardinals, bishops and deacons. Three cardinals concelebrate on the day. Principal Consecrator of the Mass was Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, alongside Co-Consecrators, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle and Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan. Cardinal Christophe Louis Pierre also presided as one of 11 concelebrants.

Thirty years ago, in the same cathedral, Bishop Seamus Horgan was called by the late Bishop Michael Harty to priesthood. For the last three decades, Bishop Horgan has served in Bodyke, Roscrea, Rome, Uganda, Switzerland, the Philippines and most recently in the United States.

Speaking before his episcopal ordination, Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan said that he extends “Monsignor Horgan every good wish and blessing in his important role and assure him of the prayers of the faithful of Killaloe Diocese. At this time there are three Apostolic Nuncios, originally from Ireland, in active diplomatic service for the Universal Church, and here in Killaloe we are very proud of the fact that two of them are natives of our diocese”.

Photos in the galley below are by John O’Neill.