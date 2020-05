Bishop Fintan Monahan of Killaloe reopened churches this week in his diocese for private prayer in line with Government guidelines.

Relief as closed churches re-open for prayer Parishioners and priests across the North have reacted with a mixture of joy and relief after churches began re-opening this week as part of the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown. Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown told The Irish Catholic that he is “delighted”. “It’s fine praying from…