Sacred Heart Statue arrives in Donegal

One of the faithful venerates the Sacred Heart statue blessed by the Pope in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

One of the Sacred Heart Statues blessed by Pope Francis have arrived in Raphoe Diocese. The statue was first displayed in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny during Mass on the evening of February 7 and remains available for public veneration until today, when it moves on to Kilcar.

The Votive Mass was celebrated by Msgr Kevin Gillespie, who said that “like any image that we have in our homes, it can become commonplace, something we are used to.” However, he reminded people “if we were to look at it carefully, it reminds us day in and day out that the love of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is not only burning for us but should be burning within us.”

In a statement, Raphoe Diocese said, “the devotion to the Sacred Heart has been central to our faith for centuries.” And that the visit of the statues is “a moment to renew our hearts in the love of Christ.”

During his homily in the Mass, Fr Shane Gallagher, who works in the role of promoting devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus within the ecclesiastical province of Armagh, expressed his hopes that the statue visit will inspire many to return to prayer and devotion.

Fr Gallagher also invited parishes throughout Armagh to welcome the Sacred Heart. “This pilgrimage serves as a sign of Pope Francis’ encouragement for a renewed love for Jesus and a call for deeper faith.”

The diocese said, “as we kneel before the statue and reflect on its meaning, may we ask ourselves: ‘How have I loved today in imitation of Christ?’ and if we struggle to love as He does, ‘let us ask for the gift of His grace, flowing bountifully from the same Heart.’”

The statues are touring Ireland as part of the Jubilee year. Each Irish province will receive one statue, which will be venerated in the dioceses and parishes until June, the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart.