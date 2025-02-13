Fr Willie Doyle SJ remembered at the Holy See

Irish military chaplains, clergy and lay people recently gathered in Rome for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel. During this, Fr Willie Doyle SJ, who was killed in WWI while serving, was remembered.

Bishop Tom Deenihan of Meath addressed those present at the event: “It is remarkable that such a gathering would be hosted one hundred and eight years after Doyle’s death by both the Irish and British Ambassadors to the Holy See. There is a certain unity to this celebration which transcends nationality, politics, popular perception and creed. That is as it should be, and it is very much appreciated.”

Bishop Deenihan continued, “Doyle was a man of intense spirituality which saw him, as well as risking and sacrificing his own life, as a spiritual director encouraging many towards priesthood and religious life… the heroic desire of Doyle to serve and promote God’s Kingdom found ultimate expression on the battlefield when he was ministering to soldiers.”

During this address the bishop explained that “The cause is progressing well. The theological investigation is complete, the historical commission is almost, and the Tribunal is making great progress. I expect to be closing the Diocesan stage this year.”