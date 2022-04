Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian SJ launches the Forward Together Pastoral Plan 2022-2024 in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, March 31. Also pictured are Connor Duncan, diocesan pastoral director, Abigail Hannigan and Ciara Ferry. Photo: Joe Dunne.

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian SJ launched an “ambitious” pastoral plan March 31, which he said will encourage a more synodal diocesan structure, with greater emphasis on well-formed parish pastoral councils. The pastoral plan for 2022-2024, Forward Together/ Ar Aghaidh le Chéile, recommends the formation of a diocesan pastoral council, as well as new professional…