Pope Francis walks with Maltese President George Vella and his wife, Miriam, as he arrives at the international airport in Malta, April 2. Photos: CNS 13_02 Priests arrive in procession for Pope Francis’ celebration of Mass at the Granaries in Floriana, Malta, April 3.

Malta and its people need to remember the country’s roots as a centre of “welcome”, especially to those in need such as migrants, Pope Francis told leaders of the Mediterranean nation during his fleeting April 2-3 visit. Visiting the territory that hosted St Paul following his shipwreck around AD60, Pope Francis encouraged Malta in its…