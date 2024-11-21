Proud to proclaim my Faith

I’ve often heard people say that faith is dying and that the Church is in decline, but I strongly disagree, says Estefania Pryma

As someone who grew up attending Catholic schools, participating in youth groups, and attending various Catholic events, you might think I had a deep connection to my faith from an early age. But it wasn’t until I was 19 that I discovered the difference between knowing about God and experiencing His love.

From the ages of 14 to 19, I lived far from God, choosing to follow my own path without regard for consequences. At 19, a Catholic friend invited me to sing at a three-day Diocesan Youth Conference. Initially, I declined, but her persistence won me over. I agreed – not out of faith, but for the spotlight. I had no intention of encountering Jesus or helping anyone grow in their faith.

During the conference, a young Catholic speaker named Andrew Laubacher shared his testimony. His story of transformation, overcoming addiction and turning back to God, struck a chord with me. If someone like him could turn his life around, maybe there was hope for me too.

Adoration

On the second day, there was Adoration and Confession at the Church of the Sacred Heart. I wasn’t interested, so I sat at the back, observing. Gradually, I noticed young people leaving Confession with visible joy. Their transformation stirred something in me. After 45 minutes, I got up and went to Confession for the first time in four years.

In the confessional, I poured out the sins of my past. How could God still love me after everything? When the priest laid his hands on my forehead and said, “My child, I absolve you of all your sins. Go and sin no more,” I broke down in tears. In that moment, I experienced God’s love so tangibly that I knew my life had to change.

Afterward, I returned to the pew and made an honest prayer to the Lord – the first in years. I asked Him to guide me and help me live a life worthy of His love.

As the conference wrapped up on the third day, I reflected on Andrew Laubacher’s story. He had transformed his life and was now traveling the world, inspiring others to turn to Christ. That resonated deeply with me. I realised I wanted to do the same – to help young people see that Jesus is real and that faith is not just something for the older generations.

Returning home, I began researching ways to get involved in ministry. That’s when I discovered

NET Ministries, an organisation dedicated to evangelising young people. It felt like exactly what I was looking for. I went on to serve with NET Ministries Canada for a year, followed by two years with NET Ministries Ireland.

Transformative

Those three years were transformative. They deepened my faith and gave me the opportunity to share Christ with countless young people. However, by the end of my third year, I felt the Lord calling me to take the next step. I applied to study psychology in Dublin and was thrilled to be accepted.

Since 2019, when I first joined NET Ministries, God has consistently opened doors for me. While working with NET Ireland, I had the opportunity to work with Radio Maria Ireland, Ireland’s Catholic radio station. That experience, in turn, paved the way for my studies in Dublin. Now, as a psychology student, I continue to stay proactive in my faith. Since moving to Dublin, I have started a women’s faith study group at my home, meeting bi-weekly to explore scripture and build community.

Over the years, I’ve often heard people say that faith is dying and that the Church is in decline. But I strongly disagree. While it’s true that fewer people may be filling the pews, I see a new fire in the Church – especially among young people. There’s a hunger for authenticity, a genuine longing for connection with God, and a willingness to live out faith in bold ways.

Looking back to when I was a teenager, I never would have said I was proud to be Catholic. But today, I stand here as a young psychology student, active in various Catholic groups across the country, and I’m proud to proclaim my faith.

Of course, there are always challenges. Not everyone will be receptive to discussions about faith, and we live in a society that can sometimes be indifferent or even hostile toward religion. But in my experience, most people are open and respectful when approached with genuine love and humility.

My journey has shown me that it’s possible to be young, Catholic, and passionate about faith. God’s love is transformative, and He continues to guide me, one step at a time. I hope my story inspires others to believe that faith is not something of the past – it’s alive and vibrant, and it has the power to change lives, just as it changed mine.