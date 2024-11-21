CONNECT calls youth to ‘Think of what is above’

How do we live in a way that shows the Christian values and virtues without seeming exclusive or condescending?” “What scripture passages can offer hope?” “How can we deal with desolation?” These were just some of the questions asked by young adults at the fifth ‘CONNECT’ gathering in Cork, themed ‘In a Troubled World, Dare to Hope’. This initiative, proposed by Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross, aims to offer young Catholics with a space to meet and participate with their faith in a sociable and meaningful atmosphere.

Initially designed to bring together youth groups within Cork, ‘CONNECT’ has quickly expanded. Young Catholics travelled not only from Cork but also from Sligo, Dublin, and even Derry to attend the event. While 160 participants had registered in advance, more arrived on the day, eager to take part in the gathering held at University College Cork.

The guest speakers on the day were Fr Columba Jordan CFR, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal, and Katie Ascough, founder of ‘Called to More’. Their talks focused on messages rooted in faith.

Fr Columba encouraged the audience to reflect on the Gospel passage, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be” (Matthew 6:21). “What I love – that’s where my heart is,” Fr Columba said. “Whatever I love, I will gather, and my heart will follow.” He also shared a story from his childhood. “When I was a child, I’d Walk around clutching money tightly because my heart was wrapped around it. What’s your heart wrapped around today?”

Noting the noise and negativity that can overwhelm us in the modern world, Fr Columba observed that we have the gift and the misfortune in our days to know everything that is happening in the world at all times. He pointed out that we are more connected than ever, but we need to be connected to God first.

“When I get overwhelmed by bad news, I’ve learned to pause,” he continued. “I stop, turn to the Lord, and remember [that] my treasure is in Him. That changes everything.” He offered a reminder for anyone struggling to find hope, “Declare the truth, ‘The Spirit of the Lord is upon me. He has filled me with His love, and I am free.’ God’s promises are the foundation of hope.”

Fr Columba also challenged common misconceptions about hope. “Hope isn’t 50/50 or just wishful thinking,” as a passenger during a flight once told him, “It’s the desire for all good things that God wants to give us, coupled with the confidence that He will.”

Katie Ascough emphasised the importance of peace and integrity in the Christian life. “We cannot be effective in anything if we’re frantic,” she said. “It’s really important to find peace in your heart, and it’s very simple… talk to God, pray, and trust Him. He holds the whole world in His hands and has bigger plans than we can see.”

Katie highlighted the influence of social media on our lives. “Social media can be such a problem. If you need to get off it, do it. But at the very least, unfollow accounts that don’t build you up and replace them with those that do. What you see makes such a difference,” she advised.

In a world where values can seem outdated or unpopular, Katie reminded attendees of the power of living a life rooted in virtue. “Living out Christian virtues with integrity inspires others by the way you live. The opposite, falling into hypocrisy, not only separates you from God but can also scandalise people and make it harder to lead them towards God.”

She challenged the audience to take steps toward personal growth. “Identify what you need to work on, whether it’s chastity, sobriety, or another virtue, and go for it. You’ll be the happiest, freest version of yourself, and your life will be a powerful witness to others.”

Speaking to attendees, it became clear that there was a deeper yearning among the youth for something significant. “This generation has questions that need to be answered,” one participant remarked. Another noted, “It’s not enough just to entertain us. We’re asking for something more.” The gathering showed a generation seeking something deeper than surface-level answers, wanting to engage with the big questions about faith and life.