President Biden awards Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Pope Francis speaks briefly with US President Joe Biden during the Group of Seven summit in Borgo Egnazia in Italy’s southern Puglia region, June 14, 2024. Photo: OSV News/Louisa Gouliamaki, Reuters.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Pope Francis last Saturday and named him a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the White House said in a statement.

As the nation’s highest honour, the medal is “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavours,” the statement said.

This is the first time Biden has awarded the medal “with distinction”, according to the statement.

“The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before,” the statement continued. “Above all, he is the People’s Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”