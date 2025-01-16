Argentine businessman moves closer to beatification

The cause for canonisation of Argentine businessman Enrique Shaw took another step forward this week as the alleged miracle attributed to his intercession passed the medical stage and will now be evaluated by a commission of theologians of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

The vice postulator of the cause and the military bishop of Argentina, Santiago Olivera, informed the Argentine news agency AICA of the development.

The prelate explained from Rome that the miracle “has passed the medical consultation, but we must be very cautious because the process continues with the commission of theologians and then with the bishops and cardinals”.

“Once this happens, if everything goes well, Cardinal [Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints] will present to the Holy Father the permission to announce the decree of his beatification,” Bishop Olivera added.

Although there are still several steps to take, the vice postulator indicated last Thursday that “today was a very important day. It passed the medical phase regarding what was presented about the healing”.

“We continue to pray,” he said and encouraged the faithful “to wait and be very respectful of the following stages”.

Enrique Shaw Tornquist was a layman, businessman, husband, and father. He was born on February 26, 1921, in Paris. Shortly after, his family moved to Argentina.

He belonged to the Naval Military School, where he carried out an apostolate with great dedication.

In 1943 he married Cecilia Bunge, with whom he had nine children. In 1945 he asked to be discharged from the Argentine Navy for the purpose of becoming a worker and carrying out an apostolate among the working class.

He promoted the creation of the Christian Association of Business Leaders and died on August 27, 1962, at the age of 41 from cancer.

In 1997, the preliminary stage for the opening of the canonisation process began, and 10 years later the formal opening of the cause was presented.

The diocesan phase was concluded in 2013, and in 2014 the documentation was sent to Rome.

In 2020, documents were submitted in Rome for the diocesan investigation into the alleged miracle attributed to the intercession of Shaw.

On April 24, 2021, Pope Francis approved the decree that recognises Shaw’s heroic virtues, declaring him “venerable”.