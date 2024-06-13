Presentation Family celebrate First Profession of new Brother

Pictured at the 1st Profession of Br. Antony Sahayampillai at the St. Finbarr's South Chapel, Cork, were from left, Br. Simon Fernandes ; Fr. Kevin O'Regan, P.P. ; Br. Martin Kenneally ; Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork & Ross ; Br. Antony Sahayampillai ; Br. Denis Aherne, OFM ; Br. Barry Noel, Congregation Leader, Presentation Brothers ; Fr. Shinu Varghese and Canon John O'Donovan. Photo: Adrian O'Herlihy

The Presentation Family in Cork celebrated the first profession of a new Brother on June 1.

Antony Sahayampillai (28), a native of Sri Lanka, has been studying in Ireland for the past three years. Br Antony’s vows were received by Br Barry Noel, Congregation Leader of the Presentation Brothers.

The Mass of Religious Profession was celebrated by Bishop Fintan Gavin in the beautiful and historic church of St Finbarr’s South. It was attended by a large number of people, including many young people involved in youth ministry and the various faith movements in the Diocese of Cork & Ross.

His call was further nurtured by his journey with the Presentation Brothers over the last three years as he came to know and love the Presentation charism and way of life”

In his homily, Bishop Fintan stated:

“In answering the God’s call, Antony is inspired by a deep faith in Jesus, a faith which was first nurtured in the context of his own parents and family. He had the courage to say ‘Yes’ and to journey to a far country. His call was further nurtured by his journey with the Presentation Brothers over the last three years as he came to know and love the Presentation charism and way of life.”

Speaking at the end of Mass, which was livestreamed to Sri Lanka, Br Antony thanked his parents, his family and all those who had been part of his formation journey in Ireland.

Commenting on living in Cork, Br Antony said: “I have met wonderful friends here. And it is the people who make a place! Thanks to all of you who travelled to our beautiful city from different parts of Ireland and a special welcome to friends from other religious orders and to members of the Tamil Community. To each of you who participated in this Mass. I am so grateful for your presence and your prayers. Please continue to pray for me as I continue this amazing journey.”