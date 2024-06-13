100 years of The Disciples of the Divine Master community

Sisters from the Disciples of the Divine Master with Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, Papal Nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Dermot Farrell, Archbishop of Dublin alongside a Liturgical Dance group who performed during the Mass. Photos: John McElroy

Founded in 1924, The Disciples of the Divine Master community have celebrated their 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 9.

His Excellency Archbishop Luis Mariano, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland was the main celebrant of the Eucharist. The Mass was followed by refreshments in the Foxrock Parish Pastoral Centre in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Foxrock Parish.

The Disciples of the Divine Master are a religious congregation part of the Pauline Family, founded in Alba Italy by Blessed James Alberione. Throughout this year, the Sisters in 28 countries on 5 continents have been marking this anniversary.