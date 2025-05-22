Pope Leo XIV – A media professional on the throne of Peter? Traditions, social media and staging in the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, smiles as he celebrates his inauguration Mass at the Vatican May 18, 2025. He is the first American pope in history. (OSV News photo/Claudia Greco, Reuters)

How did Pope Leo XIV become a social media star in just a few days? Media experts explain why his pictures are no coincidence and what we can expect from him in the future. “It was perfect,” says historian René Schlott. He reviews the conclave and the first appearances of Pope Leo XIV. Schlott has…