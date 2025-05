Bishop Donal Roche with the new Dublin Diocesan Pastoral Council at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral. Photo: John McElroy

Eighteen members of the first Dublin Diocesan Pastoral Council (DDPC) were commissioned for ministry on Lay Ministry Sunday, May 18. This event is the result of an extended period of “prayerful discernment,” as mentioned during the ceremony. Patricia Carroll, Pastoral Coordinator in the Archdiocese, emphasised the role of the Diocesan Council. “This is different from…