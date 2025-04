Pope Francis arrives for a prayer service in an empty St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, March 27, 2020. The Pope then gave an extraordinary blessing “urbi et orbi” (to the city and the world). The service was livestreamed during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: CNS/Yara Nardi, Reuters

Dear Editor, As the worldwide Catholic family mourns the death of its spiritual leader, Pope Francis, it is important to examine his legacy on current issues. He is rightly remembered for his 2015 landmark encyclical “Laudato Si” which focused on care for the environment, justice for the marginalised and activism to save the planet. Included…