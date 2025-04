Pope Francis holds the monstrance as he delivers his extraordinary blessing ‘urbi et orbi’ (to the city and the world). The service was livestreamed during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: CNS photo/Vatican Media.

I remember seeing Pope Francis at World Meeting of Families back in 2018. His reserved reception of the higher echelons of Irish society in Dublin Castle contrasted nicely with his off-script and familiar remarks to us who went to see him in Croke Park. I felt like he was standing up for us who have…