Pilgrims gather for Mass Rock celebrations

Fr Jerald David, Aghamore parish administrator, led 40 pilgrims in a special Mass at the Mass Rock in Cloonacool, Tubercurry, Co. Sligo, marking a significant location where priests secretly celebrated Mass during the Penal Times. These dangerous periods in Irish history saw the celebration of Mass which was banned, and priests were hunted, facing the death penalty if caught. In the presence of the nine-foot statue of St Patrick, erected in 1929 to commemorate the centenary of Catholic Emancipation, Fr David and the pilgrims offered Mass, reflecting on the site’s history and the resilience of those who risked their lives to practice their faith.

In nearby Killina, another pilgrimage event is set to take place. On Friday, June 20, a Mass will be held at the Killina Mass Rock, as part of the Jubilee Year of Hope. In preparation, the community gathered to clean up the site for the event on Tuesday, May 27, ensuring the area is ready for the Mass and celebrations.