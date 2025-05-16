Cardinal calls for end to secrecy at conclave

A small amount of white smoke rises briefly from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican May 8, 2025, just seconds after thick plumes of black smoke had ceased, causing some confusion among the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square on the second day of the conclave to elect a new pope. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

“Everyone is speculating and quoting ‘sources’ that have nothing to do with the facts,” complains a cardinal who was present at the conclave. That is why he is now calling for an end to secrecy in the Vatican. The Serbian Cardinal Ladislav Nemet has called for an end to the secrecy surrounding the papal election.…