Passing the faith on in Co. Cavan

The community of Kingscourt Parish, Co. Cavan celebrated on November 7 the launch of a new edition of Pass it On, a book of prayers, inspirational poems, quotes and motivational words of encouragement to be ‘passed on’ from one generation to the next.

The first edition was published in 2012 as an initiative of the Parish Pastoral Assembly. This new edition was edited by Ann Burns and the Kingscourt Parish Assembly team over the past ten months.

“The previous book was a huge success and gave great comfort and consolation to the thousands who bought the previous edition. We feel this new edition will also touch people. The new edition has been kindly sponsored by LINK Credit Union,” said parish priest Fr Gerard MacCormack.

The book was launched by local man David Crosby, “who himself is an inspiration, with an inspirational story of faith, hope and positivity having overcome major health challenges,” Fr MacCormack said.

In his talk during the launch, Mr Crosby remarked that many of the prayers and inspirational words found in this book supported him through his double lung transplant and his recent kidney transplant.