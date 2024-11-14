Cost of living and housing to the fore as politicians start knocking

Politicians have reported that the main issues emerging at the doors of houses across the country as they canvass their way around country lanes and sprawling estates primarily concern the “incredible” cost of living and the lack of housing, issues that are contributing to an “overwhelming sense that the Government has lost control of everything”.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said that conversations on doorsteps have revolved almost solely around “the bread and butter issues”.

“It’s really been about the bread and butter issues,” he said. “It would only be one in about 200 or 300 houses that you might get a question on culture war issues. The issues that are coming up are cost of living, housing, immigration, health, crime and anti-social behaviour, and transport.

“There has been an enormous amount of waste by this Government in terms of the National Children’s Hospital, the bike shed, the modular homes, etc. We’re saying to the people, ‘the Government has wasted your money, don’t waste your vote too.”’

Independent TD Carol Nolan said that the “incredible cost of living burden” is a major issue in her constituency of Laois-Offaly and is resulting in an “overwhelming sense that the Government has lost control of everything”.

“The main issues revolve around access to housing and the incredible cost of living burden, including exorbitant energy costs,” she said. “Also, lack of access to health services and the virtual disintegration of supports for special needs children, immigration levels spiralling out of control with a multi-billion Euro price tag and a growing trend of anti-social and criminal behaviour at a time of reduced garda visibility.

“There is an overwhelming sense that Government has lost control in everything, from housing to immigration to crime to the cost of living.”

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath said that the decisions taken by a series of governments have led to the emergence of issues encompassing the cost of living, immigration, housing, and the treatment of Christianity and Christians in the country.

“Policies that successive governments have implemented in recent years have just literally undermined our communities, our safety, and our prospects of getting houses or dealing with the homeless,” he said. “There’s also been a huge neglect of mental health in Tipperary.

“Cost of living, immigration, housing, and people living with the consequences of their children emigrating as a result of them not being able to get a house for themselves are the issues. There is also a huge concern about the attack on Christianity and the changing of our focus as a country.”

Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae said that for people in Kerry the main issues concern “housing, health, homes, roads and infrastructure, employment, immigration” and also “the Assisted Dying Bill”.