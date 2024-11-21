Parties’ proposals to liberalise abortion are ‘monstrous’ and ‘barbaric’

A TD has described moves by political parties to abolish the mandatory three-day waiting period to access abortion medication and to extend the 12-week limit to allow for abortion on request as “monstrous” and “barbaric” and asked “is 40,000 abortions since 2019 not enough?”.

Responding to the Labour Party and People Before Profit’s proposals to liberalise the provision of abortion in their recent election manifestos, Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan decried the moves and told The Irish Catholic that she “utterly opposes them”.

“Proposals to further liberalise abortion access up to and including abortion on request through all stages of pregnancy are nothing short of monstrous and barbaric,” she said. “They reflect a nauseating willingness to obliterate the reality of the unborn child and a desire to subsume her or his existence into an ideology of utter indifference. This is not compassion. This is cruelty writ large.

“Is 40,000 abortions since 2019 not enough? These proposals read to me as a manifesto for future trauma. I utterly oppose them. Women and children deserve better.”