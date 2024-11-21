‘Never too late’ to fight addiction – Matt Talbot’s centenary launch

16.11.2024 Last Saturday The Order of the Knights of St. Columbanus launched the Matt Talbot 10 year service medal and made the presentation of Honours Award. Pic shows John Anderson who received the Honours Award and Robert Bailie who received the first Matt Talbot 10 year service medal with John Murphy, Supreme Knight, Philip Brennan, Deputy Provincial Grand Knight and Michael Delaney, Supreme Registrar. Pic John Mc Elroy.

If the Church was making saints on spiritual miracles, Matt Talbot would have been a saint long ago,” told Bro Michael Murphy, a St Columbanus Knight and key figure in Matt Talbot’s commemoration, to The Irish Catholic.

Recently, Matt Talbot’s Centenary Year launch was held at Ely House, Co. Dublin. From November 2024 to June 2025, various initiatives across Ireland will honour Matt Talbot’s legacy of faith, recovery, and perseverance.

“Many only know of Talbot as an older man, but “he had already been sober for 40 years by the age of 68, dedicating his life to prayer and spiritual growth,” explained Bro Michael.

“The centenary of Matt Talbot’s death is a significant milestone,” said Bro Michael. “We formed a committee, and I was asked to chair it, brainstorming ways to celebrate this moment in a meaningful way.”

The first step, according to Bro Michael, was meeting with Archbishop Dermot Farrell to discuss the plans. “At that time, there wasn’t a coordinated approach. There were many people doing great work in Matt’s name,” he explained, pointing the need to work together with these initiatives. At the same event, two awards were given: the Honours Award and the first Matt Talbot 10 year service medal.

One notable initiative has been the coordination of a national network of Masses focused on addiction recovery. “The Matt Talbot Prayer Society, based at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry, already hosts a monthly Mass for those affected by addiction,” Bro Michael said. “We expanded this to multiple churches across the country, holding these Masses simultaneously. We also incorporated relics of Matt Talbot, which we were entrusted with for a year, to visit these Masses as a focal point of prayer and healing.”

In addition to the spiritual focus, a special commemorative Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Farrell on June next year, marking the official centenary. “This is part of a broader weekend of celebrations,” Bro Michael noted.

Another major project involves a drama-documentary by Joyful Films, a US-based Emmy-winning company specialising in Catholic stories. “They’re producing a film on Matt Talbot’s life, showcasing his transformation from addiction to holiness,” Bro Michael said.

Bro Michael believes Talbot’s journey offers hope to those battling addiction today. “Most people turn to addiction due to trauma, seeking happiness in the wrong places,” he said. “But Matt’s story shows the power of grace. His peace of mind came from drawing closer to God.”

Mr Darren Butler, representing the Irish Bishops’ Drugs Initiative at the event and working together with the Knights of St Columbanus, told this paper how their work complements the centenary activities. “Our initiative began in 1997 when Bishop Éamonn Walsh recognised the growing issues with drugs and alcohol, especially among young people,” Mr Butler explained.

Mr Butler noted the importance of preventative measures. We’ve found that parents often don’t fully understand the challenges their children face today,” he said. “The world has changed significantly, even in the last decade, with the proliferation of new drugs and pressures on young people.”

Speaking at the event, Bishop Paul Dempsey, in his homily at the event, reflected on Talbot’s enduring relevance.

“Matt’s story offers hope,” he said. “It shows us that while the path to recovery isn’t easy, it’s always possible… It is never too late to change.”

He recounted a crucial moment in Talbot’s life. “At his lowest point, abandoned even by those he thought would help him, Matt made the radical decision to turn his life around. Initially, he made a three-month pledge to abstain from alcohol. Then, through prayer and frequent visits to churches, he found the strength to keep going.”

The homilist also drew attention to the broader societal challenges surrounding addiction. “Ireland is one of the wealthiest nations in the world, yet addiction is a huge issue,” he observed. “Matt’s life reminds us of the hope and change that are possible through faith and community support.”

Looking ahead, organisers hope that the centenary activities will renew interest in Matt Talbot’s story and extend its impact. “The second steps in the 12 steps of AA is always came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity,” said Br Michael. “We have to look outside ourselves. And where is the best place to look? As Pope Benedict wrote, to the ‘guiding stars in our lives’, the people who have lived good lives.”