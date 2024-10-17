Parish centre nominated for all-island award

The Priorswood Parish Centre was selected as one of five Dublin nominees for the all-island Pride of Place Award. “It’s a bit of a shock that we were nominated for this, but we are thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” said Ann Tormey, chairperson for the Parish Centre.

The competition focus “is about people coming together to shape, change and improve daily lives in their communities,” clarifies the award’s website.

The Priorswood Community Centre is celebrating five years of opening this Friday and has been having a positive impact on its community since the first day. “It has brought people from far and wide and it’s a place of meeting new friends and not being alone,” said Ms Tormey.

The centre is open Monday to Friday and offers several classes and activities. On Mondays, they have knitting and crocheting groups, when they craft pieces for hospices and nursing homes.

Arts, sewing, aerobics, dancing, men’s fitness, the number of classes offered is broad. “At the moment we’re having flower arranging classes and we do about 3 or 4 classes with that before Christmas.”

Ms Tormey said they were invited to Croke Park where they were presented with a certificate, “and told we’d be going up to Monaghan for the big final, which is on November 2.” “The nomination is very important to the parish,” Ms Tormey concluded.