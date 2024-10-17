Franciscan friar noted for support to LGBTQ community leaves ministry

A Franciscan friar has left ministry after 12 years. Fr Daniel Horan is currently the director of the Centre for the Study of Spirituality and professor of Philosophy, Religious Studies, and Theology at St Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana and has spoken publicly on theological matters related to justice and inclusion in support of the LGBTQ+ community in the Catholic Church and society, including offering scholarly supported criticism of US bishops’ statements.

Speaking after the decision, Fr Horan said: “After a substantial period of prayerful discernment, I have concluded that I am no longer called to remain a friar minor. I share this news publicly, with the support of my religious superiors, on an important and symbolically significant day for the Franciscan family.

“For a number of years already, I have been reflecting on where the Holy Spirit is calling me and what that might mean for my vocation to religious life and priestly ministry. Like so many people in all walks of life, the global pandemic was a particular catalyst for this discernment, providing an occasion for deeper reflection on key and even existential issues. I was wrestling with what was most important in life, where my passions rested, and where and how God was calling me to serve the Church and world.”