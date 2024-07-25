Order that defends Christians in the Holy Land grows in Ireland

Knights and Dames of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem processing into chapel for the ceremony. Photo: John McElroy

Nine new members have joined the ranks of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, whose aim is to support the Christians of the Holy Land.

The ceremony for the investiture took place at St Patrick’s Pontifical University in Maynooth, running from July 19-20. The event occurs annually.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa OFM, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and Universal Grand Prior of the order, Cardinal Seán Brady GCHS, Grand Prior of the Lieutenancy of Ireland and representatives of the order from Jerusalem, Belgium, England, Wales, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein attended.

The event saw the promotion of two Dames and nine Knights and the investiture of one new Dame and eight Knights. Bishop Tom Deenihan of Meath and Archbishop Francis Duffy of Tuam delivered homilies on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The order admits both men and women, and “you don’t need to be part of the clergy to become a Dame or Knight,” said Thomas Kilduff, KC*HS, communications officer.

“To become a Dame or Knight, the candidate needs to be invited and needs to be Catholic. Once that is proven, the order would investigate to see if the applicant has any skeletons in their closet, talk to their priest or bishop and, if the applicant does not have anything going against them, they would be admitted as candidates. The next step would be going to the Holy Land in Pilgrimage,” Mr Kilduff said.

Since the first crusade, it became a tradition to appoint knights at the Holy Sepulchre, with records of such appointments dating from the 1330s. However, it was not an organised order under the Holy See protection.

It was only in the 19th Century, when Pope Pius IX organised the Equestrian Order and set the task “to support the Christians living in the Holy Land” and “to spiritually strengthen and deepen our Christian lifestyle spiritually”.

Today, the order has 30,000 members worldwide organised either within Lieutenancies or Magistral Delegations. The Lieutenancy of Ireland has 200 members who meet regularly in Knock, Belfast and other locations to participate in Eucharist and update themselves with developments in the Holy Land.

Today, the order funds a number of projects in the Holy Land. Since its foundation, the Lieutenancy of Ireland funded 31 projects. From church buildings/rehabilitation to classrooms extensions and libraries upgrades.