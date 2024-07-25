Being true to vocation requires ‘willingness to risk’

All Hallows College was filled with excitement as alumni gathered for the annual Jubilee Day, one of the most anticipated events on the All Hallows calendar. Held typically in the third week of July, Jubilee Day brings together ordained and non-ordained All Hallows past men to celebrate significant anniversaries.

Fr Aidan Galvin, reflecting on the significance of Jubilee Day, remarked, “To be born is to be chosen. To be baptised is to be called. The gift of finding where you are meant to be is a gift really of coming into rhythm with the deeper longings of your heart. Embracing the adventure offered in the gospel is challenging. It’s the space between risk and promise. To be called or sent comes with the risk of being involved in the life of others, but also the promise that we don’t face it alone.”

He continued, “The voyage of faith is and always has been a search, rather than an arrival, of trust rather than certainty. All of us are still on that journey to discover the print of God’s hand in the people, places, faces, tears, and smiles of those we encounter on the road… Many of us here, whether we’re single, celibate or married, can testify to that. In fact, being true to one’s calling requires a generosity of spirit and a willingness to risk.”

The event is an opportunity for former classmates to reunite. Over the course of a couple of days in July, these men of faith shared countless stories and compared experiences, all within the All Hallows campus.

For some alumni, this Jubilee Day marked their first visit back to the college in over forty years. Others make it a point to return annually. The event was highlighted by Mass, shared meals and conversations.