Only a quarter of recruits joining PSNI are Catholic

The number of recruits from a Catholic background joining the PSNI has dropped significantly in the past few years. In the latest recruitment campaign, only 27% of all new recruits are Catholic, confirmed Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

Speaking to BBC, Mr Boutcher said “the figures are not what I want. There is no doubt about that. But Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

The proportion of Catholics-Protestants joining the PSNI was more even when a 50-50 recruitment policy was in place between 2001 and 2011.

“A number of impediments are there to make Catholics turn away from a job in policing. We still have the threat that’s posed by murderous dissident gangs and that’s a big issue for people in areas where these thugs operate,” Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland told The Irish News. “Societal changes are required. Potential applicants must get to the point where they can seek a career in policing without suffering intimidation or threats.”

Superintendent Gerry Murray, chair of the Catholic Police Guild of Northern Ireland has called for an independent review of the PSNI. He told The Irish News: “We need an independent review, like Baroness Casey, to look into, first of all, the culture – is the culture right within the organisation? To invite young Catholics into the organisation.”

He said it is “all our responsibility to try to influence the Catholic community to look at the police as an opportunity”.

It is believed that in the past, members of the RUC had links to loyalists, and the PSNI has been criticised for withholding information about sectarian murders carried out during the Troubles.

Mark H. Durkan, SDLP Policing Board member said that “Jon Boucher as Chief Constable has led with purpose, but when it comes to the perception of the police service the harm had been done and confidence reduced. The reasons for this go further and deeper, particularly when it comes to legacy issues which have been deeply damaging.”

Mr Murray said he supports Mr Boutcher, as “he gets it, he gets it about Catholics not coming forward”. He believes Mr Boutcher will do everything in his power to encourage Catholics entering the PSNI.