John O’ Shaughnessy, treasurer and chief investment officer for the Franciscan Sisters of Mary who spoke at the conference, Maggie Bukowa of Vita Impact, Hsuan Lo, of Total Impact Capital, and Sr Patricia O’ Donovan (Mercy International) chatting during a tea break on Saturday. Photo: John McElroy.

Fifteen Irish congregations came together to discuss Laudato Si’ in action and to start a conversation on how climate justice impact can be reduced through Irish congregation’s investments, on Saturday, February 15, at the Mercy International Centre in Dublin. The speakers – who represented both congregations and professional finance services perspectives – included Sr Juliet…