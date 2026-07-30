Nun speaks out for first time about being detained by ICE while walking to Mass in Texas

The badge and gun of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, May 10, 2023, during an operation to transfer migrants to a plane to be expelled from the U.S. to their home country. In the Diocese of San Bernardino, Calif., Bishop Alberto Rojas on July 8 dispensed the faithful in his diocese from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass if they fear for their well-being amid ICE raids in Southern California. (OSV News photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters)