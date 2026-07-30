Nun speaks out for first time about being detained by ICE while walking to Mass in Texas
The badge and gun of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen at the airport in El Paso, Texas, May 10, 2023, during an operation to transfer migrants to a plane to be expelled from the U.S. to their home country. In the Diocese of San Bernardino, Calif., Bishop Alberto Rojas on July 8 dispensed the faithful in his diocese from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass if they fear for their well-being amid ICE raids in Southern California. (OSV News photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters)
A nun who was taken into immigration custody last month in Texas said on July 23 that she went into a cold sweat as two armed men approached her while she walked to Sunday Mass in her habit, thinking about the day’s Bible readings and carrying little more than her rosary and cellphone. “Honestly, in…