A makeshift memorial is displayed in Monkstown, August 5, where two days earlier Fr Con Cronin, 72, died after being hit by a bus. Photo: CNS.

A heroic Cork priest who died after reportedly saving a woman by pushing her out of the way of a bus which lost control has been remembered for “his openness to all people”, with tributes continuing to be paid following his funeral on Saturday. Fr Con Cronin (72), a Kiltegan missionary and curate in the…