Archbishop says drop the long face

Archbishop Dermot Farrell was conferred with the pallium at Mass in Dublin’s pro-cathedral at the weekend by the Pope’s representative in Ireland Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo. Blessed by Pope Francis at the Vatican on the feastday of Ss Peter and Paul, the woollen vestment marks the archbishop’s authority as metropolitan of the Dublin ecclesiastical province as well as his communion with the Pope. Photo: John McElroy.

If Catholics wants to attract more people to the Gospel they must radiate joy rather than come across as downcast, the Archbishop of Dublin has warned. Dr Dermot Farrell was speaking at Mass on Monday to mark the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic in the church named for the founder of the…