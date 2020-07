WASHINGTON, DC- MARCH 1: Retired Rep. Frank Wolf (R-VA) speaks to the Congressional Executive Commission on Human Rights on Capitol Hill March 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Wolf took China to task for not living up to human rights agreements. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

The US should appoint a special envoy for Nigeria and the Lake Chad region to “focus like a laser beam” on the attacks by Boko Haram and other Islamic militants, according to one of the main architects of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. Former Congressman Frank Wolf said such a move was necessary…