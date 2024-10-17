New lay ministry course available in Co. Laois

The Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin is inviting people to step forward and subscribe to the new Lay Pastoral Ministers programme.

The programme is a two-year level 7 diploma course, which will prepare the laity to undertake significant roles in their parishes and pastoral areas. The course offers part-time lessons and will be held over six weekends a year in Mount St Anne’s in Killenard, Co. Laois.

The requirements to apply are being fluent in English and a devout Catholic. The course is free and the candidates are expected to volunteer within the diocese for up to four years.

Bishop Denis Nulty told Extra.ie: “We are committed to empowering lay leaders within our diocese.” This training will provide the necessary tools and knowledge for lay pastoral ministers to contribute meaningfully to our parish communities.

“The role of laypeople in our Church is crucial to ensure we invigorate faith in our communities. This is an exciting and important opportunity for people who want to explore their faith on a deeper level and be part of the future of our Church,” the bishop said.