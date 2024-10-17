St Bernadette’s relics tour continues

The relics of St Bernadette have toured the dioceses of Clogher, Raphoe, Down and Connor, and Derry over recent weeks, drawing large numbers of Irish pilgrims. This unique visit offers the faithful an opportunity for a profound spiritual encounter with the saint known for her visions of the Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France.

St Bernadette Soubirous became famous after her apparitions in 1858, which led to the discovery of the healing spring at Lourdes. Today, the site is one of the world’s most significant pilgrimage destinations. However, as many Irish Catholics are unable to travel to France, the relics’ visit holds special significance.

Ireland has a strong devotion to Lourdes and the apparitions of Our Lady. The arrival of St Bernadette’s relics has allowed many to feel a closer connection to the holy site and the message of faith and healing associated with it. Special masses, prayer services, and personal moments of reflection have been held across the country as part of this spiritual event, which continues to inspire and uplift the faithful.

Bishop Lawrence Duff y of Clogher leading a prayer in the presence of St Bernadette’s relics.

Photo: James McLoughlin Parishioners from the Diocese of Clogher queuing to venerate St Bernadette’s relics.

Photo: James McLoughlin Parishioners venerating St Bernadette’s relics in Derry.

Photo: Michael Kelly Relics of Saint Bernadette arrive at Saint Eugene’s Cathedral, Diocese of Derry