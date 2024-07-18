Nathan Carter’s prison gig brings back human dignity debate

On July 11, Nathan Carter performed for staff and invited guests at Castlerea prison, located in Co. Roscommon.

The concert, aimed to raise funds for Sligo University Hospital, Mayo Roscommon Hospice and the Roscommon Youth Service, opened a debate on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline on July 11, where CMAT, Irish country-singer-songwriter, said, “I believe in prison-reform, in dignity and in community. Anyone who knows anything about the history of country music would understand this,” echoing St John Paul II address to the participants in the International Conference for Penitentiary Directors of Europe, November 2004:

“The necessary enforcement of justice to safeguard citizens and the public order should not detract from the attention due to the rights and rehabilitation of prisoners… These two aspects are integrated with each another. Prevention and repression, detention and re-socialisation are complementary interventions”.

A former prison officer also shared that he initially thought the idea was “fabulous” but changed his mind upon hearing more about it. “Why would you have a concert with the likes of Nathan Carter and no prisoners attending? The whole purpose of going to a prison is because there are prisoners there,” he said.