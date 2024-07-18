Australian principals’ visit reminds us of the importance of Irish Catholic education

Bishop Niall Coll of Ossory is pictured with a group of Australian principals in Kilkenny. Photo: Diocese of Ossory

Bishop Niall Coll of Ossory has voiced his concerns about the lack of recognition and appreciation for Catholic schools in Ireland. Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Bishop Coll said, “We in Ireland often take our Catholic schools for granted. In other parts of the world, there is often a greater recognition and appreciation of Catholic schools and their distinctive commitment to both the education of the whole person—body, mind, and spirit—and excellent levels of academic achievement.”

Bishop Coll recently welcomed a group of Catholic school principals from the Diocese of Ballarat in Australia who visited Ireland to learn more about the Irish founding charism of many of their schools, which were often established by Irish missionaries, nuns, brothers and priests.

The visiting principals, who came as ‘spiritual heritage pilgrims’, were eager to connect with the origins of their schools, founded by Irish religious orders such as the Mercy Sisters, Loreto Sisters, Presentation Sisters, Christian Brothers, and Presentation Brothers. Bishop Coll addressed the group in St Mary’s Cathedral in Kilkenny, discussing the vital role of Catholic schools in today’s Western society, which is becoming increasingly secular and multireligious.

The Australian principals shared their insights about the spiritual and emotional needs of their students in a society that is growing more secular and individualistic. They agreed that sharing the Christian faith and the hope and meaning it brings to life is more necessary than ever. Bishop Coll emphasised the importance of recognising and valuing the contributions of Catholic schools, particularly in nurturing the whole person.

Bishop Coll underscored the historical impact of Irish religious figures in establishing these schools abroad and called for greater appreciation of their legacy within Ireland itself.