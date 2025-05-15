Multiple ordinations take place on the island of Ireland

Eleven men lie prostrate during their Ordination Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, June 1, 2024. More than 3,500 invited guests and 260 priests attended the ceremony featuring the biggest priest Ordination class in the archdiocese since 2008. Photo: OSV News

The Irish Church celebrated three separate ordinations in the island of Ireland last weekend. Rev. Anthony Moffett was ordained deacon in Newry on May 11. On the same day, now Fr Tim Collins was ordained to the priesthood in Limerick, and the day before now Fr Antony Kurian was ordained to the priesthood in Dublin.…