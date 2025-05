Pope Leo XIV speaks to representatives of the media who covered his election in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican May 12, 2025. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez.

There are hopes spreading that the newly elected Pope Leo XIV will visit Ireland, particularly to the North as a proposed visit from Pope Francis was shelved in 2018 when he came for the World Meeting of Families. Writing in this week’s paper acclaimed journalist and columnist with The Irish Catholic Martina Purdy said there…