Meditations on the interior life

God’s little island

Ireland, Lord, Your little emerald isle, has had faith in You since St Patrick lit the fire on Tara, a fire of divine love. On the hills minding sheep he prayed to You hundreds of times, by day and by night, in snow and rain, hail, sunshine… he prayed. He knew it was Your calling in his life to come and proclaim Christ, the unique Saviour.

It is Your little island in the Atlantic, Your people. The princesses welcoming faith and love of God gave their brooches, earrings and jewellery to be made into chalices and then gave themselves to live in purity, prayer and holiness. It became an island of saints and scholars. The entire country accepted Christ.

And now Lord, secular society has come, and churches are half empty, parishes dwindling, priests very few and holiness obscured. Disgrace and shame have come upon us. It is not the fashion any more… many have left Your Church. Still, You are the treasure, the pearl of great price, nothing changes that, You are forever precious and worthy of all our love.

Is there any healing for us, Lord? Let Your face shine on us, walk among us. You are ever-renewing, ever reviving, ever helpful. Whoever calls on You truly is helped.