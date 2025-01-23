The life of the other St Francis

Fr Adrian Crowley

St Francis of Paola was born in 1416 in the south of Italy. His parents were childless and prayed fervently to St Francis of Assisi for a child. In thanksgiving they named their son Francis. At birth the boy had a serious eye infection, and his mother once again prayed to the saint of Assisi and promised if he was healed, she would offer him to a Franciscan monastery. At the age of 15 he was completely healed and in thanksgiving spent a year with the Franciscans. After this year he returned to his family, and they went to visit Assisi. There he was deeply inspired by the life of St Francis and resolved to give himself to God and follow a similar path. At home, with his parents’ support, he began to live as a hermit on the family farm. Later he moved into the woods where he built a hermitage. He had a very kind heart and soon his hermitage became an open shelter where the poor were welcomed. He had a cheerful, benevolent face, was humble and never drew attention to himself.

Under his care the blind, the handicapped, the sick found relief and healing. In desperate cases, Francis himself guided the doctors through successful operations or advised them about the medicine to give. A famous surgeon, Peter de la Cava had a patient with a skull fracture which oozed cerebral matter, after a mule kicked his head. The doctor later remarked, “It was not the surgeons’ skill nor the medicines which saved him, but the prayers and intercessions of Francis. It was humanly impossible to heal so severe a wound with the brain out of its place”.

The minims

Impressed by his life, other young people gathered around him and lived the gospel in its fullness. One of these companions described him, “During the day he works the equivalent of six people put together; he fasts the whole day and eats only after sunset, and just enough to sustain him. He sleeps very little but prays. His bed consists of a wooden plank, and often he sleeps standing or sitting. He walks barefoot and does not drink wine. He does not eat fish but only bean soup while allowing his followers to eat much more. He lived such an austere life that nobody could imitate him. During Lent and Advent, he ate only bread and water.”

In 1467 the Vatican sent a special envoy to investigate Francis. When he saw the penitential life, he was living the envoy said, “it is because you are a peasant and ignorant.” The saint replied by filling his hands with burning coals from the fire and saying “It is true. I am a rogue and rustic, otherwise I could not do this.” Amazed by the fact that his hands were not burned by the coal, the visitor recognised his holiness and soon after left his luxurious life in Rome and joined the hermitage, becoming a close co-worker of the saint. In 1470 the Minims (as they were called) were recognised as ‘diocesan hermits’ under the direct rule of the Holy See. Soon afterwards the Pope approved them, and new houses began to spring up in Italy.

As his fame spread, people came from all over Italy to see Francis and all found healing and consolation, returning home contented. Miracles continued. All who asked for healing were urged by him to pray and trust in God. The local bishop, a supporter and friend, wrote to Rome “he helped and helps to save many souls.”

Life in France

In 1481 King Louis XI of France who was seriously ill, heard of the ‘healing hermit’. He sent an ambassador to Italy to bring back the saintly healer. Under obedience he went, and a new phase of his life began. It had a threefold effect. He helped to renew and refresh the Church, to create modern Europe, and to extend the Minims. At Naples he was welcomed with great honour by King Ferdinand, who tried to bribe him with a huge amount of money. He refused the money, and when he broke a coin in two, fresh blood to come out. To the amazed King he gave a stern warning, “Sir, here is the blood of your subjects crying for vengeance.”

In Rome he was warmly received by Pope Sixtus IV. His preaching, rich with Biblical references impressed the Cardinals and convinced them he was “of God”. Arriving in Fréjus he found the city terrified by an outbreak of the plague. Survivors had barricaded themselves in their houses, others had fled to the countryside. Francis gathered the citizens in the square, healed the sick and put an end to the plague, a miracle which is still celebrated. He met King Louis at a castle near Tours. He refused to live in the royal castle but in a small hermitage near the church. The king visited him every day asking for a miracle of healing. Francis instead helped him to accept the will of God, urging him to solve the most urgent problems of the kingdom. Eventually he became the king’s trusted advisor, who returned to faith and died peacefully. His successor Charles VIII also greatly respected and trusted Francis, seeking his advice, friendship and wisdom. He brought peace between Spain and France, prevented a war between France and Naples and ended the civil war between the French and the Bretons. Everywhere he was trusted because of his extraordinary closeness to God.

He continued to spend most of his time in prayer and penance until he died in 1507. To all visitors he gave rosaries and candles, urging prayer above all else. A judge who knew him said, “He spent most of his time in prayer and contemplation.”

Prayer: Heavenly Father, You made Francis of Paola a light for Europe, and through him worked many miracles. At his prayer and intercession, bless Europe in our times that millions may receive the light of Christ.

The autumn years

Francis was someone whom God used to teach and inspire others. To a disoriented society he was a light. He tried everywhere to convince people to live a Lenten lifestyle. He urged this as a way of remaining close to God, not self-indulgence but self-denial.

By 1500 the work which God was doing though Francis had spread quickly and produced much spiritual fruit. Nine hermitages were founded in France in 6 years. In Genoa, Rome, Spain and South America new houses were founded.

Francis lived for 91 years, dying on Good Friday 1507 his life’s-work and mission complete. He had done all that God had asked of him. In death as in life, having glorified God, he was glorified by God. The Royal family of France prepared his tomb. Huge crowds came to pray, including kings and princes. In 1519 just twelve years after his death Francis was declared a saint. His fame spread rapidly and lasts to this day.