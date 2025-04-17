‘Massive celebrations’ in Rory McIlroy’s parish after historic win

US Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the USA places the green jacket on Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, US. Photo: Kyle Terada/Imagn Images via Sportsfile.

The parish priest in Rory McIlroy’s hometown of Holywood in Co. Down has hailed the golfer following his historic victory in the US Masters, describing him as “a really great kid and very caring in every respect”. Fr Stephen McBrearty told The Irish Catholic he mentioned McIlroy at every Mass over the weekend before he…