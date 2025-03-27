Let us pray for Patrick´s children who are shedding blood

Women are pictured in a file photo praying during Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abuja, Nigeria. Seminarian Andrew Peter, 21, has become the latest victim of killings in the West African country, where the attack and kidnapping of Catholic clergy is on the rise. On March 3, 2025, he was kidnapped alongside Fr Philip Ekweli, a priest from the Diocese of Auchi in southern Nigeria. The priest was released March 13, but the abductors killed the seminarian, the diocese said. Photo: OSV News/Afolabi Sotunde, Reuters.