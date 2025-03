Sean Og O’hAilpin, Cork, in action against Mike O’Brien, Limerick at the Allianz National Hurling League, Quarter-Final, Limerick vs Cork, The Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on April 6, 2008. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín’s life has been anything but ordinary. Born in Rotuma, some 600km off the coast of Fiji, with a native mother and his father hailing from Fermanagh, he moved to Ireland as a child and carved out a legendary hurling career. Neither Fiji or Fermanagh a hurling stronghold as the old saying…