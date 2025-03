A crucifix and Bible are pictured on purple cloth during Lent at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church in Dunkirk, Maryland, US on April 7, 2022. Photo: OSV News/Bob Roller, Reuters.

A Cambridge theologian I once heard asked her audience to consider the importance of the forty days, weeks, years – be it for Christ, 40 days, or Moses and the people of Israel, 40 years. She told us that it was seen in the ancient world as the period of gestation for a human baby…