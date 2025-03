A church destroyed by a Russian attack on the village of Bohorodychne in Ukraine’s Donetsk region is pictured February 13, 2024. Photo: OSV News/Vladyslav Musiienko, Reuters.

People in Odessa report on everyday life which is now the fourth year of war The Russian attack on Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Three years later, there is still no peace in sight. Those affected in the port city of Odessa talk about how they are dealing with the ongoing threat. “Everything is…