Catholic grandparents gather in Knock

Over 500 grandparents and elderly from across Ireland, along with multi-generational families, gathered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Knock to celebrate the Catholic Grandparents Association National Grandparents Pilgrimage and World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

The pilgrimage, which takes place on the fourth Sunday of July every year, was attended by Chief Celebrant Papal Nuncio for Ireland Archbishop Luis Montemayor, Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Loughlin and Rector Fr Richard Gibbons.

Hundreds of children’s beautifully decorated prayers in honour of their grandparents adorned the altar. Standing beside Pope Benedict’s prayer for grandparents, Bishop Nulty, with a young boy and girl, Callum and Jenna, lit a candle for the intercession and prayers of all grandparents and elderly in communities across the country. This year, the pilgrimage reflected on the theme of Pope Francis: “Do not cast me off in old age”.

Catherine Wiley, founder of the Catholic Grandparents Association, in her address, praised the grandparents of Ireland for their prayers, perseverance, and dedication to their faith. She highlighted that their efforts had led to the establishment of the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, declared by Pope Francis four years ago.

This declaration ensures that the legacy of faith and the seeds sown will endure long after we are gone. Ms Wiley likened this accomplishment to a jewel in Our Lady’s crown placed there by grandparents.

It was described as “a day filled with grace and blessings for all attendees”.