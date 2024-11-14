Irish bishops in solidarity visit to Ethiopia

Bishops from six dioceses across Ireland are currently on a trip to Ethiopia with Trócaire, the agency of the Catholic Church. Trócaire says this visit has the primary aim to bear witness to the vital work that has been done in that country in the name of the Irish Church. The visit will last one week, from November 9 to 17.

The delegation is composed of Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, Trócaire Church Manager, Jane Mellett, Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly Kieran O’Reilly, Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kilmore Martin Hayes, Bishop of Ossory Niall Coll and Director of Communications of the Catholic Communications Office, Martin Long.

The Trócaire work in Ethiopia focuses on sustainable livelihoods for people and also empowering women and young girls. In the north part of the country, where the bishops are visiting, they work with farmers.

Trócaire has been working with them to improve the agriculture and create options for alternative sources of income.

Martina O’Donoghue, Head of Programme Impact and Learning at Trócaire, who was head of programmes for Ethiopia for eight years, told The Irish Catholic this visit is important for a number of reasons.

“To show the bishops, and by default their communities and members of the dioceses, the work that the Irish Catholic Church is doing in Ethiopia. We are the Catholic Church, we’ve been given that task by the Church in Ireland.”

Another reason is showing solidarity to Ethiopian people. “That’s been hugely important to the Ethiopian Church over the years, particularly the Tigranian Church. Over the last few years, with the war, they’ve been isolated.

“At times, all communication was shut off in the area. But through all of that, the Church stood with them, the Catholic Church of Ireland, the bishops, Trócaire, we stood by them all through that and made sure that we put the Church and the people of Tigray in the centre of things.

“I think, they felt at the time the world was turning their back on them, but they knew that Ireland and the Church wasn’t doing that, so I think it’s just a huge significance for them to see the bishops, and this number of them coming in solidarity.”