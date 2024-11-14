Diocese of Down and Connor contributes to abuse redress scheme

The First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland confirmed last Tuesday that a contribution has been received from the Diocese of Down and Connor towards the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Redress Scheme.

This payment, which follows a contribution from the De La Salle Order in September, relates specifically to homes managed jointly with the order.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that she welcomes “this second payment relating to these homes. While financial compensation can never address the pain suffered by victims and survivors of historical abuse, each contribution represents an acknowledgment of responsibility that is essential to the healing process”.

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, said that “victims and survivors continue to live with the lasting impacts of abuse and trauma, and holding those responsible to account is vital in their journey towards healing. We appreciate the Diocese of Down and Connor’s contribution, and the De La Salle Order’s continued cooperation”.