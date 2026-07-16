Irish and European leaders must value care for creation over competitiveness, says Lorna Gold

Lorna Gold during the COP30's ‘River of Hope’ march on the streets

A coalition of over 170 Christian organisations across the EU have outlined four asks for the Irish and European governments, urging them to demonstrate climate leadership and value care for creation over competitiveness.

Speaking shortly after the recent meeting of the Taoiseach with the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) and the Conference of European Churches (CEC) at the start of the Irish EU Presidency, member of the ‘Europe be Faithful’ coalition and executive director of the Laudato Si’ Movement Lorna Gold said the EU Presidency gives Ireland a “unique opportunity to lead Europe toward a just, sustainable, and peaceful future.”

“As Europe focuses on competitiveness, it is more than ever essential that shared values and commitments to climate action are respected,” continued Ms Gold. “Care for creation cannot be sacrificed in the pursuit of competitiveness or short-term security.” Ms Gold noted that while the Taoiseach’s meeting with COMECE took place, another meeting of the EU ministers for competitiveness was underway at Dublin Castle.

The coalition’s requests for Irish and European leaders in addressing climate change and demonstrating climate leadership include, “a fast and fair fossil fuel phase out…a permanent windfall tax on the colossal profits of fossil fuel companies, massive investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electrification…[and] climate finance in the upcoming 7-year EU budget.”

Ms Gold emphasised the urgency of these requests, pointing out that the current “worst-ever” heatwaves in the EU are a prime example of climate change’s effect, specifically to those most vulnerable.