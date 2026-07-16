Priest warns of ‘cheerfully pagan’ generation drifting from faith in unconscious rebellion against God

A Catholic priest has warned that Irish people are increasingly abandoning the practice of their faith not through open defiance, but through a “quiet indifference” that leaves them comfortable, untroubled, and unaware of what they are losing.

Fr Robert Mc Namara, writing in a reflection for The Irish Catholic, said that after more than 30 years of priestly ministry he has observed a marked shift in the spiritual lives of Irish Catholics.

“Rather than yearning for the infinite for which they are ultimately destined, [they] have settled instead for the trivial and the immediate,” he said. Where once there was a hunger for stillness and for the transcendent, he said he now sees “a generation of cheerfully pagan Irish men and women, comfortable and untroubled, living in a state of unconscious rebellion against the ways of God and His plan for their lives.”

Fr Mc Namara likened this drift to the prideful fall of Lucifer, describing it not as defiance “shouted from the rooftops” but as the same “quiet indifference” identified by the late Pope Benedict XVI. He summed up the prevailing attitude in a single phrase: “Lord, don’t call me – I’ll call you.”

The priest’s comments were made in the context of a wider reflection on the growing popularity of yoga and Eastern meditation practices among Irish Catholics, which he suggested may be feeding into — rather than counteracting — this drift, by legitimising a purely inward-looking “spiritual” autonomy detached from the missionary call of the Gospel.